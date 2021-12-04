Local performers invited to audition for Sweeney Todd at Buxton Opera House

Sweeney Todd will be performed at Buxton Opera House in 2022

Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be performed at the theatre from Friday April 29 to Sunday May 1 2022.

Auditions for the production, which will be directed by Paul Kerryson, chief executive of Buxton Opera House, will take place on Saturday Janury 8 at the theatre at 10am,

Paul has recently directed the critically acclaimed national tour of Hairspray, and previous productions at the opera house include Oliver! and West Side Story.

He said: “Every year we look forward to working with the local community on these very special productions.

"This is a superb opportunity for local singers and performers to appear in one of the most famous musicals of all time.

"We are looking for singers and actors of all genders to perform in this gloriously murderous tale of revenge.

"Performers will be able to experience the thrill of live performance in this iconic theatre and discover the magical process of putting together a production under the guidance of our team of experts."

Anyone interested in being part of the cast for Sweeney Todd must fill in an application form, which is available on the website at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. The closing date for applications is Monday December 20.

"If you are aged 16 and over, you can apply for an audition, but make sure that you fill in the form on our website,” Paul added.

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is a musical thriller with music and lyrics by the late composer Stephen Sondheim.