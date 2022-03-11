Derbyshire bands wanted to play alongside acts including The Charlatans at new festival

SIGNALS Festival will take place at Crich Tramway Village on June 11 featuring headliners The Charlatans alongside The Cribs, Tim Burgess and Liz Lawrence.

And organisers are also keen to add some emerging local talent to the bill for the inaugural festival too.

Arguably the most enduring band born from the Madchester scene, indie icons The Charlatans top the bill to perform classic hits from three decades of epic albums. Joining them on the main Labyrinth Stage are fellow indie heroes The Cribs, still reeling from the critically acclaimed success of their eighth studio album, Night Network.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charlatans will play SIGNALS Festival this June

Tim Burgess fans will enjoy a double hit as he draws from his five albums in a solo set on this top stage, while Liz Lawrence brings her unique combination of upbeat pop with simmering lo-fi folk.

Further acts taking to the Labyrinth stage include Chester melodic indie pop three-piece Peaness, described as “one of the UK’s most exciting new bands” (Vulture Hound) and rising post-punk stars Cucamaras from Nottingham, in an afternoon set to be opened by Crich Brass band.

Away from the main stage, expect an all-new live, in person version of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties, which have been a source of huge enjoyment for artists and music fans across the globe during the pandemic. Just one of the eclectic offerings at the Tim Peaks Diner, brainchild of Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess; part travelling music venue, part coffee shop, you’ll experience an intimate line up of music, talks, DJs and more:

There will also be a Tim Peaks set from Deja Vega, “one of the best live bands around at the moment” (Louder Than War), alongside a solo outing from Dean McMullen of Exeter indie punk heroes Muncie Girls, and powerful, raw rock & roll from Manchester’s Dirty Laces.

The Cribs are also on the bill

Claire Welles will show why she is one of Liverpool’s best kept secrets, while The Red Stains will bring their contemporary post-punk fuelled on chaos and resistance.

Meanwhile, at the Bandstand, Midlands band Young Decades will entertain while local Derbyshire acts, dream indie rock four-piece King Blonde and singer-songwriter Ami Sharpe, complete the latest wave of confirmed musical artists.

Any local acts interested in taking part should contact festival organisers via email at he[email protected]

Tickets are on sale now priced at £55 for adults aged 17 and over, and £25 for children aged between six and sixteen. Under fives are free. Book at signalsfestival.co.uk/tickets.