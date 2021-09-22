Line up for Y Not Festival 2022 announced

Headliners for next year’s event – the fifteenth Y Not Festival – will be Courteeners and Blossoms, with more acts still to be announced.

Spanning a career of over a decade, Courteeners are one of the UK’s most celebrated live acts. These seasoned festival performers continue their arena-filling mainstays on an international touring circuit. Now, six albums in, they will be bringing their energy and incredible catalogue to Y Not Festival on Saturday July 29, 2022.

And on Sunday night it will be the turn of Blossoms, who return to Y Not for their first headline performance on The Big Gin stage.

The line-up for Y Not Festival 2022 has been announced

The Stockport quintet broke through in 2016 with their massive self-titled debut record, which earned them a Mercury Prize nomination the following year. Their second album Foolish Loving Spaces hit the No.1 album spot in 2020 and continued their brilliant success.

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “We can’t wait to headline next year. Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012, so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal. It’s going to be a very special night.”

The festival, held at Pikehall, promises a weekend with varied musical talent with other acts announced including Nothing But Thieves, Gabrielle and Eve. Also on the bill are Sundara Karma, Sports Team, Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Jade Bird, Beans On Toast, Alfie Templemen, Vistas, Larkins, Giant Rooks, Airways, Lauran Hibberd and The Lancashire Hotpots.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “We are so delighted to be announcing the first wave of our 2022 line up!

Blossoms will headline the Sunday night

"After what has been an incredibly challenging two years for live music, and especially for so many other independent festivals, we are proud to present our line up and to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve.

"We’ll be bringing our most exciting line-up yet with two explosive headliners, Courtneers and Blossoms, as well as some of the UK’s next generation of headliners like Jade Bird, Pale Waves, Nothing But Thieves, Sports Team and so many more big names and returning headliners to come. We will see you next year!”