Launch of Latin Lockdown livestream concerts
Derbyshire pianist Wendy Kirkland and guitarist Pat Sprakes are launching the first of ten live-streamed concerts this weekend, having entertained the world with 86 virtual Latin Lockdown sessions from their Chesterfield home since March 2020.
Each of the Latin Lockdowns Live Stream performances will have a different set list, featuring 70 pieces in total throughout the series. The first kicks off on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7.30pm, and the last on October 16. Tickets cost £10, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk
Wendy and Pat will be joined by guest vibraphonist Roger Beaujolais, Wayne Matthews (bass guitar), Steve Windham (drums) andJon Richmond (percussion).
An Arts Council grant has funded the live streams from Chesterfield Jazz Club’s home at the town’s Olde House Hotel.
In the autumn, the band will head out on tour which includes live shows at the Old House Hotel on October 14 and Chesterfield Library on November 6.