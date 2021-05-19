Launch of Latin Lockdown livestream concerts

Chesterfield-based pianist Wendy Kirkland.

Each of the Latin Lockdowns Live Stream performances will have a different set list, featuring 70 pieces in total throughout the series. The first kicks off on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7.30pm, and the last on October 16. Tickets cost £10, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk

Wendy and Pat will be joined by guest vibraphonist Roger Beaujolais, Wayne Matthews (bass guitar), Steve Windham (drums) andJon Richmond (percussion).

An Arts Council grant has funded the live streams from Chesterfield Jazz Club’s home at the town’s Olde House Hotel.