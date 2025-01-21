Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The enigmatic Lady Gaga leaves fans guessing with new countdown timer 🧩🎵

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Gaga fans have been left guessing after a change to the singer’s website overnight.

A countdown clock has appeared, scheduled to conclude in late January, with the writing LG1 appearing in the background.

Is Lady Gaga teasing her long-awaited new album or potentially a world tour this year?

A mystery is unfolding online overnight after celebrated pop superstar Lady Gaga revealed a countdown timer, set to conclude on January 27 2025.

The cryptic timer, displayed against a hazy blue background, links to the title LG1 in the iconic font from her The Fame era, prompting fans to speculate the meaning behind the countdown timer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been left guessing what the reason for a countdown timer on Lady Gaga's official website could mean. | Getty Images/Lady Gaga

With recent hints, including snippets of new music played for fans, many are speculating that the announcement could be the reveal of her long-awaited seventh studio album, currently titled LG7, having previously teased new works from the album.

That tease took place in October 2024, where Lady Gaga previewed her single "Disease" by playing snippets for fans outside her hotel in Paris on July 28, 2024, following her performance at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Should the announcement be regarding the release of a new studio album, the release comes half a decade after the release of her previous work, 2020’s Chromatica, which featured the single Stupid Love.

Could Lady Gaga be going on tour?

However, there are also some who think the countdown timer is a reveal for a potential world tour, with LG1 representing her first release, The Fame, and potentially see the Oscar-winning musician tour her greatest hits - so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should a tour announcement be imminent, it would mark the first time the singer will have toured the United Kingdom in 2022, where the Paparazzi singer finished her tour of the country by performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30 2022.

There has also been some speculation of a concert film, again highlighting the career of Lady Gaga, though it would appear that a new album confirmation seems the most likely answer when the countdown clock concludes on January 27 2025 at 4pm GMT.

What do you think Lady Gaga’s mystery announcement could be? Make your suggestions by leaving a comment down below.