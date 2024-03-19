Joint concert launches 50th anniversary celebrations for Chapel Ladies Choir

Chapel Ladies Choir is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Chapel-en-le-frith Ladies Choir and High Peak Singers will perform at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church on March 23.

The concert, ‘A Golden Spring’, is the first event in a special year for the Chapel Ladies Choir: its 50th anniversary. It features a range of music – from Spanish folk songs to pop, gospel, the stirring ‘Sure on This Shining Night’ by American composer Morten Lauridston, and the shimmering harmonies of Eric Whitacre’s ‘Sing Gently’.

High Peak Singers are conducted by Hannah Brine and rehearse in New Mills.

HIgh Peak Singers will be joining forces with Chapel-en-le-frith Ladies Choir for the spring concert on March 23, 2024.

Hannah said: “Singing together is such a joyful experience, and combining the two choirs will be a lovely opportunity to share our passion and hard work over this term. For our grand finale we’ll have a choir of over 100 singers to raise the roof in Whaley!”

Chapel Ladies, who are conducted by Sam Gilliatt, added: “We’re starting our golden anniversary year on a sparkling note in great company, and look forward to welcoming everyone to the concert.”

Tickets cost £10 including refreshments (free entry for under 16s), available at the door or from Mica Hardware or online at www.highpeaksingers.uk/shop/spring-concert-2024, or call Margaret on 07538 055834.