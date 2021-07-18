James Morrison to play greatest hits in Manchester - here's how to get tickets
James Morrison will tour his greatest hits to Manchester during his first UK shows in two and a half years.
He will perform at The Bridgewater Hall on March 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale on July 22, 2021, from 10am.
James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows. Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them. I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.
"I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”The concert will feature James’ five unforgettable top ten hits (You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go) together with a selection of fan favourites.
It’s 15 years since James released his debut album Undiscovered, which debuted with two weeks at number one and reached platinum status. In 2007 James won the BRIT Award for best male solo artist, an accolade he was nominated for on another two occasions.
To buy tickets for his Greatest Hits concert in Manchester go to bridgewater-hall.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk