Immersive art installation commissioned for new Hayfield festival

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival Sessions takes place from September 2 to 4

‘As Below So Above’ has been curated by musician and artist Richard Knox and is an abstract, experimental journey through growth, decay, the interconnections of the underworld and life on earth above it. It will form part of The Festival Sessions, which runs in Hayfield from September 2 to 4.

Richard said: "I'm delighted to have been asked to curate the last night of this wonderful festival. It's been a great opportunity to develop some new ideas that I have been thinking about for a while. The challenge of developing a three-hour live installation for the festival has been very rewarding and the people I've chosen to work with me have really come up with the goods. We're all really excited to perform and debut this piece of art we've put together especially for the festival."

As Below So Above is an audio and visual installation that explores the connections between the complex and fascinating networks that control the underground and the similarities and consequences of human behaviour living above it. The cyclical nature of this work provides a framework for experimentation, for themes to return and for the infinite possibilities of the natural world to unravel.The immersive installation will feature a constantly evolving live soundtrack performed by Richard Knox, Claire Knox and Luke Bhatia alongside an experimental film by Owain Paciuszko. The tent will be transformed into a cocoon of light and sound and will also feature specially created fabric hangings by designer and printmaker Lauren Riley.

Festival Director, Joss Underwood said “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Richard on this piece for the festival. As Below So Above really amplifies the essence of the festival in an ambitious and exciting way. We’re passionate about nature inspired art and bringing people together in unique experiences and what a Richard and team have created truly does this”.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...