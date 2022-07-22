Hollywood legend's car up for auction in Buxton

Tony Curtis with the Excalibur SS SERIES I

Built in 1965 for the actor, the Excalibur SS Series I will be on display in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens for the latest H&H Classics auction.

The car, which has just 6,500 miles recorded, is powered by a Chevrolet 327cui 5358cc V8 engine, reputed to do 0-60 MPH in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 150 MPH.

It had been on display at the Gilmore Classic Car Museum in the US until 2006.

It was created as an expensive toy at a time, 50 years ago, when people also complained that all cars were looking the same.

It is estimated to go for between £50,000 and £60,000.

Also among the lots at next week’s auction is a 1934 Bentley 3.5 Litre 'Figoni et Falaschi' Style Tourer Coachwork by Rod Jolley

This vehicle, with its unique ‘Figoni et Falaschi’ style coachwork by Rod Jolley has been in the same family ownership for the last 25 years and is well known in the Bentley Driver’s Club.

It has been subject to extensive works with Michael Hibberd, in June of 2021, to the sum of £8,880 and has an estimate of £80,000 to £90,000.

The third from last AC Greyhound ever made, one of just 83 examples, is also one of the lots on offer.

Powred by the 1971cc Bristol 100D2 engine, this car has been in its current ownership since 2006. Offered with a collection of invoices and old MOT certificates, it has an estimate of £50,000 t0 £60,000.

James McWilliam of H&H Classics, said: “Introduced at the 1959 London Motor Show, the AC Greyhound was closer in price at £3,185 to an Aston Martin DB4 than a Jaguar XK150. Considerably rarer than either, just eighty-three were hand built before production ceased in 1963. A 2+2-seater featuring a tubular steel chassis, aluminium bodywork, all-round independent coil-sprung suspension, front disc brakes and rack and pinion steering, most examples were powered by Bristol straight-six engines (in either 2 litre or 2.2 litre guises) allied to four-speed manual transmission with optional overdrive. Concerns over future engine supply and the demands of the Shelby Cobra contract gave AC little choice but to shelve the Greyhound before its true potential could be realised.”

Car enthusiasts could also get their hands on a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette (estimate £45,000 to £55,000), which comes with 56,500 recorded miles and is offered with a collection of old invoices and MOT certificates or a 1903 Autocar Model VIII 12hp Two-Cylinder Rear Entrance Tonneau – sold at no reserve.

The 119 year-old survivor has completed numerous London to Brighton and Pioneer Runs. It was a resident of Kansas, USA, for many years and has been in its current family ownership since 2004.

The auction, at the Pavilion Gardens, will feature a large number of classics being sold at no reserve. Viewing is on Tuesday July 26 from 12pm to 6pm with the auction on Wednesday July 27 from 9am.