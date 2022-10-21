The Dansport Historic Rally is coming to Buxton this weekend

Matlock Motor Club’s Dansport Historic Rally is centred around the town this year with the start in the Pavilion Gardens.

The event is a round of the Motorsport News Historic Championship and features crews from all over the UK. The cars, predominately from the 1960’s and 70’s, will battle through Saturday evening and all day Sunday to the finish at the Palace Hotel.

The cars will start arriving at the Pavilion Gardens from 4.30pm. on Saturday October 22. Spectators are welcomed but must observe marshal’s safety advice. High Peak Mayor Councillors Ollie Cross and Mayoress Gill Cross will flag away the first of 60 cars from 6.35pm. with cars leaving at one minute intervals.

