HIGH PEAK GIG GUIDE: This is where you can enjoy live music this week

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

High Peak gig guide

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY JANUARY 14

*Tidal – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY JANUARY 15

*Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Ghost Train, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £29.50-£32.50, from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/487595 or call 01298 72190.

*Steve Kenny – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Sweetchin – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SUNDAY JANUARY 16

*The 10k – The Old Cell Ale Bar, Chapel-en-le-Frith, 5pm.

THURSDAY JANUARY 20

*Isaac – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

FRIDAY JANUARY 21

*The Rascals – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY JANUARY 22

*Radio Memphis and the Mississippi Horns - Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Soundparty – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.