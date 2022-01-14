HIGH PEAK GIG GUIDE: This is where you can enjoy live music this week
Here’s your High Peak gig guide for this week.
REGULAR EVENTS
*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.
*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.
*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.
FRIDAY JANUARY 14
*Tidal – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SATURDAY JANUARY 15
*Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Ghost Train, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £29.50-£32.50, from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/487595 or call 01298 72190.
*Steve Kenny – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Sweetchin – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SUNDAY JANUARY 16
*The 10k – The Old Cell Ale Bar, Chapel-en-le-Frith, 5pm.
THURSDAY JANUARY 20
*Isaac – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
FRIDAY JANUARY 21
*The Rascals – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
SATURDAY JANUARY 22
*Radio Memphis and the Mississippi Horns - Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.
*Soundparty – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.
If you have a gig or open mic night in the High Peak or Hope Valley that you want to feature in our gig guide, please email the details to [email protected]