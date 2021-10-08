High Peak gig guide - these are the live music events taking place this week

High Peak Gig Guide

REGULAR EVENTS –

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 8

*Green Bullet – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Live piano covers with Rachel Steadman – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 7.30pm.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 9

*The Dab – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Top Country Sound – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Dan McCann – The New Inn, Buxton, 9pm.

*Fuzzy Felt World – The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton, 9pm.

*Ellis Davis – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 8.30pm.

*Duodecimo chamber choir – fundraiser for High Peak Community Arts at Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills. 7pm for drinks, music from 7.30pm with no interval. Capacity limited so please book to reserve your seat at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/were-beginning-to-see-the-light-choral-concert-fundraiser-tickets-169330001593.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10

*Gin and jazz at the Shrub Club – New Mills, 4pm.

*The Sunday Buskstop – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 12pm to 2pm.

*Ruff n Reddy’s – open mic at The Eagle, Buxton, 3pm to 6.30pm.