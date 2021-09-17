High Peak gig guide - these are the live music events taking place this week
Here’s your High Peak gig guide for the coming week.
Friday September 17
Open mic and jam session at The Parks, Buxton. Musicians and singers welcome, join ‘Ruff n Reddy’, 7pm to 10pm.
Jacob and Drinkwater – Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Tickets £13, available at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/521459 or from Spring Bank Arts on 01663 308202. Part of New Mills Festival.
Saturday September 18
The Cadillacs – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm
Sunday September 19
Dixie Band on the prom – around New Mills, 1pm to 4pm. Weather permitting, playing outdoors to accompany Kate from Wiseheart’s spinning experience. No tickets needed. Part of New Mills Festival.
Monday September 20
Shovel Dance Collective and friends – Archie’s Cafe and Bar, Market Street, New Mills, 8pm-10pm. Also joined by Broadside Hacks and Jacken Elswyth. £5 on the door. Part of New Mills Festival.
Thursday September 23
Piano recitals at Buxton United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East. Giulia Contaldo plays Debussy, Beethoven and Chopin from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets £5. To reserve a seat text 07952 193521.
Painted Sky – Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Tickets £13, available at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/521460 or from Spring Bank Arts on 01663 308202. Part of New Mills Festival.
If you have an open mic night or gig you want to feature in our gig guide, email the details to [email protected]