High Peak gig guide: Here's where you can enjoy live music this week

Here’s where you can enjoy some live music in the High Peak over the next few days.

By Louise Cooper
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:16 pm

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

If you've got a gig coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley and want to be featured in our gig guide, email the details to [email protected]

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

FRIDAY JANUARY 28

*Manchester Ska Foundation - The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY JANUARY 29

*Neil Timothy – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Uprising – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*The Elvis Years – The Story of the King – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £25, from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/541991 or call 01298 72190.

SUNDAY JANUARY 30

*Gin and jazz – with John's Bebop band, The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.

*Isla Jane – The Old Cell Ale Bar, Chapel-en-le-Frith, 4pm.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 4

*Imogen Garnett – coffee concert, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm. £7 in advance, £10 on the door. Tickets – https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/634791 or call 01298 72190.

*5 Past Midnight – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5

*Purple Cloud of Funk – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

*Breaking Poynt – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

If you have a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley, email the details to [email protected] and we’ll feature it in our free gig guide.

BuxtonHigh PeakGin