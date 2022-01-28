High Peak gig guide: Here's where you can enjoy live music this week

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic night at The Milton’s Tap, Spring Gardens, Buxton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 8.30pm. Just turn up and play.

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

FRIDAY JANUARY 28

*Manchester Ska Foundation - The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY JANUARY 29

*Neil Timothy – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Uprising – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*The Elvis Years – The Story of the King – Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm. Tickets £25, from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/541991 or call 01298 72190.

SUNDAY JANUARY 30

*Gin and jazz – with John's Bebop band, The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.

*Isla Jane – The Old Cell Ale Bar, Chapel-en-le-Frith, 4pm.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 4

*Imogen Garnett – coffee concert, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm. £7 in advance, £10 on the door. Tickets – https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/boxoffice/ticket/634791 or call 01298 72190.

*5 Past Midnight – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5

*Purple Cloud of Funk – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm

*Breaking Poynt – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.