High Peak gig guide: Enjoy live music at these venues this weekend

If you've got a gig or open mic night coming up in the High Peak or Hope Valley and want to be featured in our gig guide, email the details to [email protected]

REGULAR EVENTS

*Open mic/acoustic night at The Queen’s Head, Buxton, every Thursday, 10pm.

This is where you can enjoy live music in the High Peak this weekend

*Live jazz – with Graham Clark and guests, Red Willow, Buxton, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

*Open mic/jam night at The Cock Pub, Whaley Bridge, on the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

*Bryn’s open mic night at the Old Sun Inn, Buxton, on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 9pm.

FRIDAY MAY 13

*Fuzzy Felt World – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Rascals – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

SATURDAY MAY 14

*The Brackish – The Ale Stop, Buxton, 7pm.

*Alan Williams – Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, 9pm.

*Rose Amongst Thorns – The Queen’s Head, Buxton, 10pm.

*Little Sparrow – The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 in advance/£12 on door if available. Book in person at the gallery, call 01298 937375 or see wegottickets.com/event/538762. Tickets booked for original date in April still valid.

SUNDAY MAY 15

*Gin and jazz – The Shrub Club, New Mills, 4pm.