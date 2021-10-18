High Peak Arts Centre calling for more volunteers

Spring Bank Arts Centre in New Mills venue is looking for more people to help out either front of house or behind the scenes as a packed programme of events means more people are needed to help things run smoothly.

Alex Bond, a trustee for the centre on Spring Bank, said: “As we have come out of lockdown in the last few months we have tried to offer more events and a wider variety of choice on our programming schedules to attract different members of the community.

"We have lots going on over here but we would love some more volunteers so we can lighten the ever increasing load for our current volunteers.”

Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills, hosts a wide variety of events

The hall puts on a fortnightly film club as well as a lecture series which runs every two weeks and a gig or concert every weekend.

Alex said: “We need a mix of people those who prefer to give up a few hours in the day or those who may be suited to evening volunteering.

"We have opportunities which would suit everyone and I’d love to see some more faces here at the arts centre.

"With more volunteers it means we can continue to grow and expand our offering of what we are putting on for the community.

Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills

"Volunteering at the centre is a great way to learn new skills, meet people and help the community and there are plenty of things you can do.”

Additional help is required in all aspects from leaflet delivery to making refreshments or setting up ahead of a gig.

“It’s great so many people have volunteered at the vaccine clinic and found a way to give back to the community in recent months,” said Alex, “but hopefully that won’t be here forever so it would be great to welcome those volunteers when the clinic finishes or welcome people looking for a new challenge entirely to the Spring Bank Arts family.”

The volunteering recruitment drive is ongoing and anyone who is interested in volunteering should contact the Spring Bank Arts Centre on either 01663 308202 or email [email protected]