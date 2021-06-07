Guitar hero Ariel Posen announces live show in Derbyshire
Top rock guitarist Ariel Posen has announced a live show in Derbyshire in support of his new album.
The songwriter and slide guitar maestro will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 2, 2022 as part of a European tour.
Ariel’s second album, Headway, features new songs which he road-tested on audiences at his gigs.
He began recording Headway in December 2019, one week after wrapping up an international tour in support of his acclaimed debut album, How Long. That tour stretched to more than a year and a half during which Ariel received standing ovations across the UK, Europe, America and his native Canada. Outlets like Rolling Stone dubbed him "a modern-day guitar hero," Music Radar listed him as a fan voted top 10 rock guitarist of the year and the Western Canadian Music Awards nominated him for Breakout Artist of the Year.
Tickets cost £17.60 for Ariel’s show in Derby; go to www.ticketweb.uk