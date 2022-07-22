Great Dome Art Fair returns to Buxton

The Great Dome Art Fair returns next weekend

The Great Dome Art and Design Fair will take place at the Devonshire Dome from July 29 to 31.

This year 35 members of the PDA will be taking part in the event, including new member Katherine Rhodes who is an artist and printmaker. Past winners of the Emerging Artist Award Rebecca Perry (potter) and Bethan Nadin (painting) will also be exhibiting, alongside other new members from last year Judy Gilley (painter) and Terry Baker (photographer).

In addition, several artists will be giving demonstrations on their stands and there will be the opportunity to chat to members about their work.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will also be able to take part in the Postcard Raffle, which has been a regular part of the Dome Art Fair since 2008. The raffle offers the opportunity for visitors to buy a raffle ticket and win a small piece of original art. It is always popular and this year the proceeds will be donated to www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk & PDMRO ( Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation).

Ever since the Buxton Great Dome Art Fair was opened by patron Dowager Duchess of Devonshire in 2008, the event has grown in popularity.

Lord Burlington, heir to Chatsworth, has now stepped into the shoes filled by his grandmother and will attend the fair as its patron.

The Peak District Artisans Great Dome Art & Design Fair is renowned as one of the most prestigious showcases for Derbyshire’s diverse artistic community and owes its longevity to the quality of the artists and their work.

If offers the chance for people to add some beautiful and unique handmade pieces to the home, to buy stunning handcrafted jewellery, or discover something exquisitely painted to hang on the wall.

It also artists and artisans from the Derbyshire, Cheshire and South Yorkshire region the opportunity to showcase their latest work.

“The Great Dome Art & Design Fair gives people the chance to demonstrate their support for artists, many of whom have struggled to survive during the pandemic,” said a PDA spokesperson.

“But above all it is a fantastic way to celebrate the artistic life of the region and all the amazing talent which we have here.”