Georgian Derbyshire Festival will celebrate Buxton's history

One of the costumed guides

In the valley of the River Derwent, water was put to work to power the world’s first factories. Further north, the stark, beautiful landscapes of the Peak District and health-giving waters brought the county’s first tourists to Buxton and Matlock Bath.

To celebrate this fascinating era, the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site Partnership and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust are working together to provide three days of public events and activities to raise the profile of Derbyshire’s contribution to world history at that time.

The first Georgian Derbyshire Festival runs from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September. Over 40 activities are planned for the World Heritage Site and Buxton. Each of the three days will have a different theme related to Derbyshire in Georgian times – for 2022 these themes are water, architecture, and society.

In the World Heritage Site, each day’s activities will be in one area of the 15-mile long stretch of valley – with society-themed things to do in Cromford on the Sunday.

Chair of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site Partnership Councillor Barry Lewis said: “It’s such an important story, and over three days, people have a chance to engage and have fun with that story.”