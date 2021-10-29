King of the ballroom Ian Waite and Argentine Tango master Vincent Simone combine their talents in a show which comes to Buxton Opera House on November 6.

Ian said: “People love the ballroom dancing, people love to go back in time and that’s what we do with our shows.

“It’s got a bit of everything. Hollywood classics, Broadway musicals, a lot of hot Latin numbers, Argentine Tangos."

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will tip their hats to Hollywood classics and Broadway musicals in their latest show The Ballroom Boys: Act Two.

The Ballroom Boys: Act Two show is a follow-up to Act One which toured the country in 2019.

Ian said: “Myself and Vincent joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tours. We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing! So we thought, why not do it again?”

How does their latest show differ from Act One? Ian said: “I think we just put it on steroids. We tried to make it bigger and better. More stairs, more curtains, more lights, more girls and even more variety. In this one, we have three comedy dances as well.”

Their show has been a long time coming to theatres around the country because of the pandemic. Ian said: “We were ready to do the show, we had done our dress run and then we were closed down….544 days later we are going to open in Crewe.”

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance their way to Derbyshire on The Ballroom Boys: Act Two tour.

Asked about how they felt picking up the show after so long, Vincent said: “I didn’t think it would be easy but it’s almost like we never left. We love working together. We are just the perfect match. Ian’s the biggest dancer on the planet and I’m the smallest, 5ft 2ins!”

Ian said: “Vince is very creative, easy going, his choreography is on point. I just come along for the ride really!"

Both Ian and Vincent clocked up seven series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ian and celebrity partner, athlete Denise Lewis, waltzed into the runners-up position in 2004 during his first year in the competition. Vincent and pop singer Rachel Stevens were runners-up in 2008.

It was Ian’s idea to form The Ballroom Boys. He said: “When I called Vincent, I said what do you think about doing a tour and he really liked the idea. The concept was great and we would be the first Strictly all boys couple.”Vincent said: “I jumped at the chance because it was a time when I had finished touring with Flavia (Cacace) and she wanted to have a break – I was like a lost puppy and this beautiful man came along and he rescued me.”

The pair are looking forward to exploring the United Kingdom during their run of shows. Vincent said: ”Our favourite part of touring is to see new places, new audiences, you never know what to expect. You have roughly the same reactions, but sometimes, especially when you go to places like up north or to Scotland or Ireland, we get more of an explosion, a buzz from the audience."

Ian is familiar with Derbyshire. He said: “A friend that lives in Ashford, was actually my husband Drew’s best man. And another best man lives in Bollington. So, in that sort of area we have a lot of friends that we go and visit quite often.”