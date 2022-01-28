Explore the Peak District with programme of ranger-led walks

Explore the Peak District with a guided walk. Photo - PDNPA

National Park Rangers run a series of guided walks throughout the Peak District each year, with this year’s programme now available to view.

With walks running from January to December, spaces for this year’s event can now be booked online. Places are limited so book early to guarantee a spot.

Engagement ranger Paul Wetton said: “We are delighted to offer our guided walks again and we’re looking forward to helping visitors explore the Peak District’s hills and dales once more.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 stopped the walks programme in its tracks, but now our walk leaders are ready and raring to go with a fresh list of walks to refresh mind, body and soul.

“With a new year and a new set of walks, it’s a great time for people who are new to walking or new to visiting the National Park to come along and give it a try.”

There is a wide variety of walks covering a range of themes from archaeology to map reading and navigation skills to wildlife. Some walks are at weekends, some on weekdays.

All the walks are led by experienced, knowledgeable National Park Rangers.

Highlights of the walks programme in coming weeks include:

*Sunday February 13: A Wander from White Lodge – discover dramatic Deep Dale, distant views and ancient settlements along the way.

*Sunday March 13: Explore Longstone Moor – follow a fascinating route back in time in the Great Longstone area to see Bronze Age monuments and evidence of lead mining.

*Wednesday April 13: Hidden Past of the Upper Derwent – explore off the beaten track to find lost farms, old stories and hidden paths among deep cloughs and dark forests.

More details are on the Peak District National Park website www.peakdistrict.gov.uk.