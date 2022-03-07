Enjoy music of iconic group with Pinked Floyd at New Mills Art Theatre

Pinked Floyd. Photo - Marta Dwornik

Enjoy the iconic music of Pink Floyd when top tribute band Pinked Floyd tribute band return to New Mills Art Theatre this March.

This seven-piece tribute band offer an engaging and energetic performance of the unique magical music, plus a stunning mesmerising light, laser and video show to complement their exciting and amazingly accurate performance.

Formed in 2014, the North West based band Pinked Floyd have developed a spectacular show packed with lovingly recreated favourites from the timeless albums Dark Side Of the Moon, The Wall, The Division Bell, Wish You Were Here, Animals, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason as well as delving deeper into the Floyd back catalogue.

The music spans the entire output of Pink Floyd, with a selection of tracks from nearly all the albums in a two and half hour show that leaves nothing out from the Floyd experience. Stunning guitar riffs, spine tingling keyboards, saxophone solos, beautiful soaring female vocal harmonies, thumping bass & rhythm lines, all held together by charismatic front man Russ Samuels. All the famous tracks are featured, and maybe a couple of less familiar numbers for the real aficionado.

This will be a night to remember for fans of Pink Floyd and live music.

Catch Pinked Floyd at New Mills Art Theatre on Sunday March 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £18 and can be booked online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newmillsarttheatre/t-jgpoan (booking fee applies).