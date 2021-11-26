Enjoy live music on your lunch break with coffee concert in Buxton
Apparently office workers only manage to take an average of 16 minutes each day for lunch in spite of being given a full hour to enjoy a break, so it you are one of them - or just someone who fancies a relaxing interlude during the day then why not head over to Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre for their Coffee Concert at 1pm on December 3.
This sparkling lunchtime concert features talented musicians from Manchester’s renowned Royal Northern College of Music.
The line up is: recent Masters graduate, flautist Lily Vernon-Purves who, when not touring, is currently making a name for herself with Bath Festival Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Jonathan Fisher, an accomplished and sought after collaborative pianist who has performed in many prestigious venues throughout the UK including The Purcell Room, The Wigmore Hall, The Bridgewater Hall, and Philharmonic Hall Liverpool.
The programme of Jules Mouquet La flûte de Pan Op 15, Georg Philip Telemann Sonata in F minor, Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Folksongs, Paul Taffanel Andante Pastoral and Scherzettino and Theobald Boehm Grand Polonaise Op 16 is guaranteed to raise your spirits as winter gets a grip.
And it’s not called a Coffee Concert for nothing, as this lunchtime recital comes with a complimentary coffee (or tea) with biscuits, which can be enjoyed either before or after the recital.
Meanwhile, for those who want their music served up with a helping of humour look no further than Buxton Opera House and the world-famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band.
December 4 is the date for your diary if you want the run up to the festive season to be filled with music and laughter.
The band, which was formed over 125 years ago through public donations given by the townsfolk of the adjacent villages of Brighouse and Rastrick continues to be supported through public subscriptions and its own fundraising efforts but is still regarded as one of the "elite" on the contest and concert platforms.
Humour on the night will be provided by a very special guest, Houghton Weavers frontman Norman Prince so expect nothing less than a night of feel-good entertainment and good times all round!