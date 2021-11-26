Enjoy live music on your lunch break with coffee concert in Buxton

The coffee concert is at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on December 3

This sparkling lunchtime concert features talented musicians from Manchester’s renowned Royal Northern College of Music.

The line up is: recent Masters graduate, flautist Lily Vernon-Purves who, when not touring, is currently making a name for herself with Bath Festival Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Jonathan Fisher, an accomplished and sought after collaborative pianist who has performed in many prestigious venues throughout the UK including The Purcell Room, The Wigmore Hall, The Bridgewater Hall, and Philharmonic Hall Liverpool.

The programme of Jules Mouquet La flûte de Pan Op 15, Georg Philip Telemann Sonata in F minor, Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Folksongs, Paul Taffanel Andante Pastoral and Scherzettino and Theobald Boehm Grand Polonaise Op 16 is guaranteed to raise your spirits as winter gets a grip.

And it’s not called a Coffee Concert for nothing, as this lunchtime recital comes with a complimentary coffee (or tea) with biscuits, which can be enjoyed either before or after the recital.

Meanwhile, for those who want their music served up with a helping of humour look no further than Buxton Opera House and the world-famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

December 4 is the date for your diary if you want the run up to the festive season to be filled with music and laughter.

The band, which was formed over 125 years ago through public donations given by the townsfolk of the adjacent villages of Brighouse and Rastrick continues to be supported through public subscriptions and its own fundraising efforts but is still regarded as one of the "elite" on the contest and concert platforms.