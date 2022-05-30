Enjoy cinema under the stars at Chatsworth House this summer

The company, in partnership with Little Moons, is celebrating its 15th consecutive year of open-air cinema with a new programme that promises an epic summer of cinema under the stars.

Heading to Chatsworth from August 18 to 21, this year’s programme features both classic and new film favourites you may have missed in the cinema when they were originally released due to Covid. Choose from the Oscar-winning West Side Story or get your action fix with James Bond’s latest outing No Time to Die. Or if you want to watch a classic, you can choose from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone or Moulin Rouge.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We’ve spent the winter devising what we believe to be our greatest cinema season yet, with a line-up of films and venues that will make for the perfect summer’s evening out – and just at a time when cinema really feels like it’s making a triumphant return in the post-pandemic world.

The Luna Cinema is coming to Chatsworth House this summer

“With the inclusion of films like No Time To Die and West Side Story, alongside classic film Moulin Rouge, the programme at Chatsworth House will offer something for everyone in Derbyshire. So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as this summer promises to be special!”

Audiences can cosy up with the new Date Night Double Deckchair, upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated ticket to include the use of a Luna director’s chair, or opt for the VIP sofa for the ultimate VIP experience, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters and a bottle of bubbly.

A full bar and a variety of food partners will be present at all screenings. You can also pre-order food and drink hampers when booking tickets via the website.