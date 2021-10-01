Dreamboys set to get pulses racing when new show comes to Buxton Opera House

For one night only, the Dreamboys will be in town, setting pulses racing with their latest record-breaking tour – Too Hard to Resist.

Renowned for their shows which bring together high energy dance routines, west-end choreography, audience participation, incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities, the Dreamboys are set to delight the audience in Buxton once again.

Alice Woods, Managing Director of Dreamboys said: “The past year has ravaged the entertainment industry, with many businesses similar to Dreamboys sadly not surviving the pandemic. Covid’s devastating impact on live shows and theatre tours has made us more determined than ever to come back with a bang.

“We at the Dreamboys are proud to be one of the first national touring casts getting back on the road this summer with a completely revamped, jaw-dropping new show. We offer a whole lot more than just hot men, we’re redefining the adult entertainment industry. We offer West-End level shows, immersive performances and a cast of professional dancers who will flip, bodyroll and grind their way into your hearts.

“It’s fantastic to see the Dreamboys all back together rehearsing, venues reopening their doors up and down the country and tickets flying off the shelves! It’s clear from our rocketing sales that the nation has sorely missed some cheeky adult entertainment.

“Our fans are our number one priority, which is clear from our urge to get back on the road, being one of the first shows to reopen after the pandemic. The British public are in desperate need of a night of pure unadulterated fun, and the Dreamboys are oiled up and raring to go.”

Over the years The Dreamboys have been joined by a host of celebrity guests including actor and singer Jake Quickenden, TOWIE’s Dan Osborne and Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle, and this year former firefighter and Love Island star Michael Griffiths will be joining the tour for selected dates.

