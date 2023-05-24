Iona Lane and Malin Lewis play at Spring Bank Arts on May 26.

Spring Bank Arts at New Mills will welcome Iona Lane & Malin Lewis on Friday, May 26 for an evening concert and Northern Reeds for an afternoon tea concert on Sunday, May 28.

Iona, whose debut album Hallival reached number 36 in the Folk Album Charts, will be performing poetic songs with subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies. She will be accompanied by piper, fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Malin. Their concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £13; book online at www.wegottickets.com/event/575905

Northern Reeds, the UK’s first established reed quintet, was founded by five graduates of the Royal Northern College of Music. The ensemble won four awards in 2022 and has performed in venues around the country. Their concert at New Mills will start at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 including tea and cake served after the performance. Book online at www.wegottickets.com/event/575906

Northern Reeds play at Spring Bank Arts, New Mills, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 28, 2023.

