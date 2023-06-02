Hannah Brine's new single is called Don't Dim Your Light and is the first to be released from her upcoming EP (photo: Abby Feetham)

Hannah’s song is called Don’t Dim Your Light, which is remiscent of James Taylor. It’s an empowering reminder for a friend going through a divorce to keep on shining and that, even though you feel low, your true soul is doing OK.

The remainder of the EP flirts with Joni Mitchell-style ballads, including the folk hit Spirit of the Singers, co-written with Daisy Chute, and a nod to Burt Bacharach with the soon-to-be-modern day classic I Hope you Come Around.

Much of the EP was co-written with Hannah’s regular collaborator Michael Garvin, responsible for 23 number one hits, including George Benson’s Never Give up on a Good Thing, and J Lo’s Waiting For Tonight.

Hannah, who lives in New Mills, recorded the EP at Fiction Studios in London. She worked with musicians whose credits include the London Symphony Orchestra, West End musical theatre appearances including Once, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and The Book of Mormon, Norwegian singer songwriter Sigrid, Grammy award winner Derrick Hodge, virtuoso drummer Marcus Gilmore and singersongwriter Beth Nielson Chapman.

Founder of the High Peak Singers community choir, Hannah has an impressive pedigree. She has performed with Gary Barlow and sung on Disney sessions, plus trained choirs for performances at the BBC Proms and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as having a Number 1 trance record with her single You & I.