Derbyshire singer-songwriter Hannah Brine's new single One Precious Life reminds listeners to make the most of what they've got.

A singer-songwriter based in Derbyshire has released the first single from her upcoming debut album.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Brine’s composition One Precious Life is a toe-tapping samba with a serious message about grasping every day we have.

Hannah, who is based in the High Peak, said: “I lost a friend last year and I spent a lot of time afterwards thinking about what’s really important. I was out in the Netherlands writing with my co-writer Michael, and wanted to write something about how we only have one precious life, it’s all we get – and the song just came out. It’s an upbeat reminder to always make the most of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will hear Hannah singing her creations at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on May 17 and at the United Reformed Church, Buxton on July 11 and 24. She will also be supporting Rumer at the Opera House on July 20 as part of Buxton International Festival.

Her first album, Blue Sky Now, is due out on June 27, 2025.

Inspired by the Great American Songbook, with a voice and song writing style likened to Carole King and Norah Jones, Hannah writes and performs lush ballads and lively jazz anthems, telling tales of growth and change, of life and loss.

Her songwriting partner Michael Garvin has composed for George Benson, J Lo and Dusty Springfield and racked up 23 number one hits in his career.

Hannah said: “Michael’s songwriting heritage is second to none, with so many number 1 hits. We also share a love of jazz and classic songs. We met on a writing camp a few years ago when he was chosen to be my mentor. We’ve written lots of songs together since and it was a challenge to choose only the best ten for the album. The songs on “Blue Sky Now” are the ones that I feel most represent me and my life experiences.”

The album has been produced by guitarist Jamie McCredie, and features world class musicians including Jamie Safir (piano), Ian King (bass) and Chris Draper (drums).