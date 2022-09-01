Derbyshire festival includes trio of walks designed for people with dementia

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Monsal Trail

The festival will run from September 19 to 25 and features walks of a variety and distances and geographies around the Derbyshire Dales. It has been organised in partnership with Derbyshire Dales District Council, Peak District National Park, Derbyshire Dales Ramblers Group, Eastern Moors Partnership and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.The series of fully accessible, dementia friendly walks will be led by National Park rangers, guiding people at their own pace for an opportunity to take some exercise and enjoy the Peak District countryside.

The dementia friendly walks are:

Monday September 19 – Tissington Trail

10am Meet at Tissington Station pay and display car park for a walk (up to two hours) on the Tissington Trail. Find the location with what3words: ///wagers.slowly.chum

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday September 21 – Tideswell Dale

2pm Meet at Tideswell Dale pay and display car park for a stroll (up to 1.5 hours) through the dale. Find the location with what3words: ///text.wisdom.comedy

Friday September 23 – Monsal Trail

10am Meet at Hassop Station pay and display car park for a walk along the Monsal Trail (up to 1.5 hours) accompanied by Peak District National Park Rangers. Find the location with what3words: ///towns.kiosk.gown

The walks are free of charge but must be booked in advance by contacting Helen Milton, DDDC Health Walks Coordinator, by email: [email protected] or by phone or text on 07775 931 047.

For the full list of walking festival walks, or to download a free leaflet, visit www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/walkingfestival. The programme offers something for everyone including fully accessible routes, dementia friendly walks, social dog walks, heritage walks and wellbeing walks.