Derbyshire community choir's song of support for domestic abuse charity Crossroads

A community choir in Derbyshire is aiding a domestic abuse charity through the recording of a song written by its conductor.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 05:30 BST

High Peak Singers hope to raise more than £250 for Crossroads, a charity that supports adults, young people and children throughout the borough and Derbyshire Dales.

The New Mills choir has recorded a choral version of Don’t Dim Your Light which was written by its conductor and founder Hannah Brine and is about finding strength through difficult times. A member of the choir told Hannah the song's message resonated with them, as they have accessed the services of Crossroads.

Hannah said: “We hope the song will help others going through difficult times. We’d encourage anyone who feels Crossroads could help them to reach out - you are never alone, and change is possible.”

Don’t Dim Your Light, performed by High Peak Singers, premieres on YouTube at 7.30pm, on Thursday, August 17. Watch the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=luWGmQqsZ20

Donations to Crossroads can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-brine-ddyl

