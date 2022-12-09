Dawn French is heading to Buxton Opera House next year

And she will be heading to Buxton’s Opera House next year as part of the new dates.

Her critically acclaimed one woman show Dawn French is a Huge T**t was a sell-out success earlier this year receiving rave reviews and standing ovations.

And Dawn will be returning to the stage between September and November 2023, playing over 20 venues in many more parts of the country including several nights at the world-famous London Palladium. The new dates include a show at Buxton Opera House on November 18 2023.

In ‘Dawn French Is A Huge T**t’, the award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and comedy legend invites audiences to join her on a whirlwind journey through some of the most embarrassing, misguided and undignified moments of her personal and professional life.

Announcing these 2023 shows, Dawn said: “Attention all t**ts! We grossly underestimated just how many glorious t**ts are out there, wanting this show, so here I come, the second leg of the tour. Wooohooo! I couldn’t be more chuffed if I were a chough. So now, stop nagging me on social media about the fact we missed your town…and get booking. I’m bringing my t**t to a theatre near you, it’s futile to resist."

She added: "This show is so-named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of t**ttery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…”

The show is written by Dawn French, produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage.