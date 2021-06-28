Copy of Tommy Wisdom's famous Jaguar racing car to go under hammer at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

The auctions normally sees sales top the £1m mark in Buxton and this year will once again see the Promenade full of vintage cars on July 7.

One of the lots which has caught the attention of Damian Jones, Head of Sales at H&H Classics, is a copy of the first Jaguar sports racer to be fitted with disc brakes, privately owned by race driver & journalist, Tommy Wisdom, and which was developed alongside the Jaguar factory racecars.

Damian said: “This is among the nicest C-Type Evocations we have encountered and self-evidently a labour of love.”

The engineer who created the vehicle, which has an estimate between £40,000 and £50,000, made almost annual pilgrimages to the Le Mans 24-hours event and had long dreamt about building a Jaguar C-Type Evocation. He settled upon a Realm Heritage kit because of the strength of its tubular steel spaceframe chassis.

Having bought the engine, manual overdrive gearbox, axles, steering and pedal box from a 1975 Jaguar XJ6 3.4 Litre donor car in late 2013, he spent months the following year assembling this stunning Realm Heritage C-Type.

The Buxton event, which will take motorists on a vintage journey going back almost a century, will see 63 cars up for auction including a 1980 MG B GT with 31,000 miles on the clock with an estimate of between £9,000 and £11,000, and a 1981 Austin Morris Mini 95 Van.

For those with a bigger budget, a 2007 Porsche 911 is also on the lot list set to go between £48,000 to £54,000.

Paul Kelsall general manager at the Pavilion Gardens said: “It’s great to have H&H auctions back.

"They have been coming here for years and even stuck with us when The Octagon was being repaired.

"It’s such a great sight seeing all the cars on the Promenade so even if you’re not looking to buy a car come down to the Gardens and spend some time looking at cars you’d never be able to afford.”

H&H car auction returns to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on July 5