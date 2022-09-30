Comedy ballet show heads to Buxton Opera House

The hilarious ballet production of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is returning to Buxton on October 7 and 8.

The all-male ballet company, founded in 1974, has gained an international reputation for blending drag, comedy and top-quality dance.

Dancer Giovanni Goffredo said: “Trockadero, or Trock, is one of a kind.

The Trocks head to Buxton next weekend

“In countries all over the world drag is something very special and that is what makes this show unique and wonderful – bringing something different to people, bringing classical ballet with a twist.

“It’s comedy, it’s funny and people enjoy themselves.

“They come out to have a good time and a laugh but also to watch high-level classical dancing. We are all trained in the most prestigious schools all over the world.”

Giovanni, who may be a familiar face to many after he appeared on TV show Couple’s Therapy, took a break from The Trocks in 2017 so he could develop his skills as a freelance artist and to spend more time with his partner Matthew as the company has an intensive international touring schedule.

But he missed being a Trock so much he returned in 2021.

“It’s been wonderful being back and being back to travelling internationally again, especially after Covid,” he said.

“I’m also excited because I’m getting the chance to dance roles that I haven’t performed before so it’s not that I’m back at the place where I was five years ago.

“I’m making my debuts in new roles and I enjoy the challenge.

“I’m dancing the lead role in Vivaldi Suite which is a beautiful ballet.

“I’m on stage from the beginning to the end. It’s a very challenging role but the whole piece is spectacular.”

Over the years the Trock cast have performed in 651 cities in more than 41 countries.

Giovanni added: “One of the wonderful things with this touring is you get to see so many places and perform in many wonderful theatres.”

