The cast of Oliver! The Musical. Photo - Stewart Bowden

Oliver! The Musical, based on the much-loved Charles Dickens novel, sees the streets of Victorian England come to life with the timeless story of a boy who dared to ask for more.

Follow the journey of orphan Oliver as he escapes the workhouse and finds himself in London’s murky underworld, encountering colourful characters including conniving crooks Fagin and the Artful Dodger, the lovely Nancy and the wicked Bill Sykes (accompanied by his faithful companion Bullseye). But will Oliver ever get the chance to discover his true home and a family to call his own?

Enjoy Lionel Bart’s classic music and all of your favourite songs – Consider Yourself; Food, Glorious Food; You’ve Got To Pick a Pocket or Two; Oom-Pah-Pah and As Long as He Needs Me.

This show for all ages will tug at your heart strings, put a smile on your face and make you ask for more.

Most Popular

Oliver! The Musical will run at New Mills Art Theatre from November 16 to 19.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £16.50 adults; £14.50 concessions and boxes, seating four at £60. Booking fees may apply, and a Saturday matinee performance will take place on November 19.