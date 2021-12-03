Christmas lights switch on in New Mills set to be event to remember

The pandemic meant the Christmas lights switch on event last year couldn’t go ahead but organisers Visit New Mills are putting on a event to remember this weekend.

The fun and festivities for the switch on will start at 5pm on Saturday December, 4 and run until 9pm.

Sean Whewell from Visit New Mills said: “This is our first big event as there has been no carnival for two years and no lights switch on last year so we’re really excited to be back."

New Mills Christmas lights switch on is back after the pandemic stopped last year's event. Picture from a previous event

The tree will be switched on at the Prom at 6pm and the organisers have already launched a competition for a New Mills child to win the honour of pressing the button to light up the town.

Sean said: “We had to raise money to get a tree but I think it’s so important for the town to have that focal point and in a central location.

"We haven’t picked who is going to be turning the lights on yet but we wanted to try something different and we’ve already had so many people put their child forward which is great.”

There will be stalls, food vendors and entertainment on the day including stilt walkers, tap dancing turkeys, dance and theatre groups as well as fire performers, New Mills Band, the Rock Choir and Zoppi’s funfair.

Tap dancing turkeys will be entertaining crowds at the New Mills Christmas light switch on

Around the town businesses have once again got into the Christmas spirit by decorating their shop windows.

Sean said: “I can’t think of a shop or business that hasn’t got involved but that’s just New Mills for you. Everyone comes together for these community events which is so nice to see.

"Some need to be seen in the day but others come alive at night time.”There is a map on the group’s Facebook page which shows all the businesses which have got involved.

The event will see road closures in place from 3pm to midnight on Market Street, High Street and Top Torr Street and in the Market Street car park, spaces numbered one to 32 will be lost so there is room for the stalls and fairground.

Sean added: “We can’t wait to see everyone come together and have fun.”