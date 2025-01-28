Celebrate the music of The Dubliners in Seven Drunken Nights touring to Derbyshire

Ireland’s favourite musical sons are celebrated in a spectacular show that has sold out venues worldwide.

Seven Drunken Nights pays homage to The Dubliners and will tour to Buxton Opera House on March 10 and Sheffield City Hall on March 20.

Steeped in song, story and revelry, this critically acclaimed production tells the incredible story of the group’s 50-years career, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Renowned as the ultimate feel-good Irish show, Seven Drunken Nights is so much more than a celebration of The Dubliners. Driven by outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through stunning performances of so many of the group’s classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

Recognised by fans of The Dubliners’ as one of the group’s biggest champions, Dublin-born Ged Graham said, “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a real privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

The 2025 tour of Seven Drunken Nights follows a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform more than 300 shows around the world. Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged, who said: “The music of The Dubliners was the soundtrack to me growing up in an Irish family. Every Sunday my Dad would put on his Dubliners records and our home would be filled with this incredible sound. For me every night on stage is like stepping back to my childhood and being eleven years old again. It’s genuinely a labour of love and, as a fan of The Dubliners, it’s the greatest privilege.”

Critics have heaped praise on the Seven Drunken Nights show. Always Time For Theatre commented: “This is a great evening out for fans of The Dubliners and of Irish music...a heartfelt tribute to Ireland’s ‘favourite sons’ which is as loving as it is lively.” The Yorkshire Post wrote: “The crowd couldn’t et enough – there was a great atmosphere.”

An all-new production and the most lavish set to date marks the eighth year of Seven Drunken Nights which will tour to 59 venues in England, Scotland and Wales from March to May.

Tickets for the Buxton performance start at £24, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £29.95, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk