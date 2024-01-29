Calum Scott, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and Cast in new summer series of concerts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place between 8-11th August 2024 with more dates to be announced - the TEG Live event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the best in live music and locally-sourced street food and refreshments.

Guests to the city-centre venue can expect an evening of soul-stirring melodies and chart-topping hits as local singer-songwriter Calum Scott takes centre stage for a triumphant homecoming show on the festival’s opening night.

From his 2018 debut album, ‘Only Human,’ which landed at No. 1 on the iTunes chart in over 20 countries, to the platinum-selling anthem ‘You Are The Reason,’ the 35-year-old’s musical journey from East Yorkshire to the world has been nothing short of a global phenomenon.

His album, now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, also features his soulful cover of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own,’ earning him a Brit Award nomination.

Festival goers will also have a chance to witness Calum's latest tracks being played on home turf for the first time, including the high-energy ‘At Your Worst’ and the chart-climbing collaboration ‘Whistle’ with Jax Jones.

Sporting a list of accolades that includes TV show features and captivating live performances, Calum looks set to be the toast of the Yard.

It’s the turn of Ocean Colour Scene, whose own live shows have been described as extraordinary communal outpourings of hope and joy, to headline proceedings on Friday evening.

Their success includes three Top 5 albums, including the immortal ‘Moseley Shoals’.

The Birmingham band’s sound is a unique fusion of soul, folk and blues, paying homage to the greats who inspired them. As one of the most successful and loved bands of the modern era, their high-tensile live performances are legendary.

Scouse rockers Cast, meanwhile, carved out their space in the Britpop era with a sound indebted to the British Invasion of the early '60s. Led by vocalist John Power - formerly of the La’s - Cast's success in the ‘90s soared with hit singles like ‘Fine Time,’ ‘Alright,’ and ‘Walk Away.’ Power's gift for simple, classic pop hooks propelled them to popularity, with their distinct sound and mystical lyrics solidifying their status as bonafide UK indie stalwarts.

Inspired by the likes of Oasis and the Verve, Embrace, who also join the bill, became a sensation in mid-Britpop Britain.

Brothers Danny and Richard McNamara, along with drummer Mike Heaton and bassist Steven Firth, formed the band in the mid-'90s with their fusion of anthemic hooks and sweeping, introspective rock earning them a loyal army of diehard fans.

Hailing from Huddersfield, the group created a signature sound that captured the essence of Britpop, with a string of hit singles in 1997 and a chart-topping debut album, ‘The Good Will Out,’ in 1998.

Despite its potent live line-up, however, Live From The Yard is not just a music event; it's a community experience built upon a shared love for the arts in all its forms. Bringing together local legends and global sensations, the festival aims to create an atmosphere where every beat resonates with the spirit of East Yorkshire.

Guests are invited to engage in the rhythm of the city and feel a true sense of belonging with their festival experience fuelled by an array of delectable refreshment options from local food and drinks vendors. From mouth-watering street food to refreshing beverages, Live From The Yard have got it covered.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more acts are announced as well as details of exclusive VIP access.