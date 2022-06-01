Buxton teenagers release first single

Alfie Cubitt, Theo Cubitt, Dominic Cusco and Isaac Parsons make up the band Tidal

Alfie Cubitt, Theo Cubitt, Dominic Cusco and Isaac Parsons who make up the band Tidal have been enjoying a busy few weeks after playing two gigs at Buxton’s Spring Fair, as well as releasing their first single Explore.

Theo said: “We are living the dream we really are and it’s very exciting.”

The 16-year-olds all attended St Thomas More school in Buxton and first had the idea of becoming a band in December 2019. But it was during the first lockdown in 2020 they were encouraged to play their music.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Streaming on Instagram every Friday after school the lads had the opportunity to hone their music and band skills as well as entertaining their fellow pupils and parents who were confined to their homes.

Over the course of the year and helped by public busking appearances in front of the Cavendish Arcade, Tidal grew and grew in both talent and confidence.

Having appeared during the Buxton Fringe Festival at the Buxton Community Church, Tidal have also performed at The Queen’s Head in Buxton, where they rocked the night away and were asked to return.

They have also played in Stockport too.

During this time Tidal recorded their first track at Oscillate Studios, Knutsford, paid for from the hard earned cash of busking and gigging.

Theo said: “This was one of the first songs we wrote but we didn’t want to release or even play it in public until we were sure it is the best it can be.”

Tidal say they take their influences from rock music from the 60s and 70s and are excited to share their music with a wider audience.

The single, which is out on Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes, has already been bought by people in Canada, Mexico and Estonia which Theo said was mind blowing.

The lads, who all currently attend Aquinas College in Stockport, have already signed up to play Eat In The Park in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens later in the year.

And despite heading off to different universities in September, they have vowed to keep performing.