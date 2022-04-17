Buxton Opera House gearing up for production of Sweeney Todd

Rehearsal Shoot. Photo David John King

A musical thriller with superb music and lyrics, it was penned by one of the greatest contemporary musical composers, Stephen Sondheim, who the world sadly lost last year.

Celebrating this vital part of Sondheim’s legacy, award-winning director Paul Kerryson has brought together a brilliant team of professionals and local talent to stage Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

“Rehearsals have been going brilliantly over the last few weeks and I’m extremely proud of our talented cast who have approached the production with professionalism and enthusiasm. I couldn’t be more excited to be able to bring this outrageous and humorous tale to the stage here at the wonderful and historic Opera House,” says Paul, whose extensive CV includes directing many Sondheim classics including Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Pacific Overtures and Into the Woods, plus an array of musicals including Oliver! and West Side Story at Buxton Opera House plus Hairspray, The King and I, 42nd Street and Chicago.

Rehearsal Shoot.

“Stephen Sondheim’s work is always popular at Buxton Opera House and we had great success with Sondheim’s A Little Night Music here last year as part of Buxton International Festival. This July our co-production with the Festival is the spectacular musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable, featuring lyrics by Sondheim, a fitting tribute to a musical legend.”

Since Victorian times the public have had a macabre fascination with the thrilling tale of Todd, who arrives in London following deportation and imprisonment in Australia, seeking blood-thirsty revenge. A chance meeting with the scheming Mrs Lovett in her East End pie shop brings a deadly accomplice for his schemes. Between them they hatch an outrageously humorous and chilling plan.

The award-winning musical with its outstanding score has become a smash hit, not only on stages all around the world but also on the big-screen, directed by Sweeney super-fan Tim Burton.

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is part of Buxton Opera House’s 2-4-1 offer. If you are a National Lottery player you can buy two tickets for the price of one. Full details on the website: https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/sweeney-todd

Rehearsal Shoot.

Sweeney Todd will be performed at Buxton Opera House on Friday April 29 at 7.30pm, Saturday April 30 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday May 1 at 2pm and 6pm.

Tickets are priced between £21 and £25.

To book see https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/sweeney-todd or call the opera house box office on 01298 72190.

Gypsy, a Musical Fable will be performed at the opera house from July 7 to 24 as part of Buxton International Festival. To book tickets see https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/gypsy-a-musical-fable or call the box office.