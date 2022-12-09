Isaac Neilson is uploading a cover of a different festive song each day to his social media accounts in a bid to raise money for the charity Become, which supports children in care and care leavers.

"Given the festive time of year and it all being very family orientated I think its a really good time to bring attention to those who don’t have the fortune of that and try to promote a good cause,” Isaac explained.

“The producer who I work with was in care, and I was chatting with a local councillor, Fiona Sloman, about the cost of the living crisis and part of the idea just came from that really.

Isaac Neilson is posting a different performance to his social media accounts each day to raise money for charity

"It was all a bit of a mad rush and then it came up to the first of December and I was like you know what, I’ve got to do this.

"Considering its all been a bit haphazard it’s going really well. I’ve already raised £125 in the first few days which is a quarter of my goal as I’m hoping to raise £500 so to be there already is really encouraging. It’s been getting some engagement and feedback and people like it so I’m just happy that it’s picking up a bit of momentum.”

So far Isaac has performed songs such as Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas with plenty more festive favourites yet to come.

"I came up with a bit of a list on the first day so it’s just a case of when I wake up, what do I feel like the song of the day is which is quite enjoyable really.

Isaac has had a busy summer of gigs and festivals. Photo - Matt Taylor

"I’m doing it in a finger style guitar variation so there’s not been any vocals on anything so far. I’m having to rewrite and reinvent the arrangement of it and then learn what I’ve written and record it in a day. I didn’t expect it to be as time consuming as it is to do but I’m enjoying it and it’s a good way to refine the process of playing and arranging songs. I’m getting more efficient with it all every day.

"I’m just trying to get the campaign snowballing and get people excited about it which so far has been going really well and hopefully that just keeps going.”

And he added: “Become is a charity that is really good at providing help beyond financial support and being very active in actually helping people rather than just throwing money at the issue. So I just think this is a good way of helping and it’s a really good charity.”

Isaac will be uploading the videos to his social media accounts on Facebook facebook.com/IsaacNeilson00 and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/isaacneilson00/ each day until Christmas Eve. “I may day something on Christmas Day too,” he said, “but people will just have to wait and see for that.”

A JustGiving page has also been set up where donations can be made. You can find that at www.justgiving.com/page/isaacs-advent-calendar.

