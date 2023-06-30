Buxton Fringe has announced the exciting line-up for Fringe Sunday, its free showcase of events at the Pavilion Gardens.

Organisers say the afternoon will feature Buxton rock star Isaac Neilson, blues/jazz favourites Sideways Band, comedy act Angela Bra & Annie Sup, the visiting Belly Dance Flames, and inspiring singer songwriter Darren Poyzer. High Peak Magic Circle, Peak District Artisans and Stone and Water, organisers of the Pride Picnic, will also be taking part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family-friendly outdoor event takes place around the Bandstand in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on July 9, from 2pm to 4.30pm. There will also be a chance to become a Fringe Friend and to pick up a Fringe programme. Fringe Marketing Officer Stephanie Billen said: “Come rain or shine, it is always a fun event.”

The Belly Dance Flames performing at Fringe Sunday in 2022,

Most Popular