Buxton Fringe announces Fringe Sunday line up

Fringe performers are lining up to perform for free in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

Buxton Fringe has announced the exciting line-up for Fringe Sunday, its free showcase of events at the Pavilion Gardens.

Organisers say the afternoon will feature Buxton rock star Isaac Neilson, blues/jazz favourites Sideways Band, comedy act Angela Bra & Annie Sup, the visiting Belly Dance Flames, and inspiring singer songwriter Darren Poyzer. High Peak Magic Circle, Peak District Artisans and Stone and Water, organisers of the Pride Picnic, will also be taking part.

The family-friendly outdoor event takes place around the Bandstand in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on July 9, from 2pm to 4.30pm. There will also be a chance to become a Fringe Friend and to pick up a Fringe programme. Fringe Marketing Officer Stephanie Billen said: “Come rain or shine, it is always a fun event.”

The Belly Dance Flames performing at Fringe Sunday in 2022,
    Some 190 acts will feature at Buxton Fringe between July 5th to 23rd. See www.buxtonfringe.org.uk or the free to download Fringe App.

