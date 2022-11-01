Sally Shaw as Granny Weatherwax

And now the group is rounding off their milestone anniversary by taking to the stage of the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton with Terry Pratchett’s comedy fantasy Wyrd Sisters.

In the show, Duke Verence is dead, murdered by his ambitious cousin Duke Felmet. However, Verence’s infant son is spirited away by three witches – Granny Weatherwax (Sally Shaw), Nanny Ogg (Di Gordon) and Magrat Garlick (Bethany Hambleton) – and brought up by a group of travelling actors. Can the witches use their powers to restore the rightful king to the throne and return peace to the kingdom?

Buxton Drama League (BDL) chair, Jayne Marling said: “This is the fourth Terry Pratchett play BDL have performed and they’re always very popular with Buxton audiences.

Di Gordon as Nanny Ogg in Wyrd Sisters

"The way he blends fantasy and comedy gives our actors lots of room for colourful performances, and for our backstage wizards to create spectacular effects. What better way to celebrate our centenary?’

Wyrd Sisters is a great introduction to the Discworld stories of Terry Pratchett, as it introduces for the first time the three witches who are some of the most popular characters in his books.

It also celebrates the wonders of live theatre, as it takes Shakespearean themes and plays with them to great comic effect, with larger-than-life characters, and hilarious set pieces that will be enjoyed by all ages.

Wyrd Sisters will be performed at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton from Thursday November 10 to Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £17.50, are available now from the Buxton Opera House Box Office on 01298 72190 or online at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/wyrd-sisters.

