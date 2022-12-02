Buxton Community Choir

The choir performed two sell out concerts during this year’s Buxton Fringe festival and will be holding its first ever Christmas concert this month.

On the programme for the event, which is at Buxton Methodist Church on Monday December 19 at 7.30pm will be Christmas carols as well as a mixture of songs including musical theatre, pop and feel good songs.

The choir began after the covid 19 lockdown when singing together offered people the chance to have a break from the dark days we were all suffering.

The church has stood on Market Place since 1849.

Chris Blackshaw was recruited as musical director, having previous experience with Peak Voices and Bakewell Youth Theatre.

A taster session held in October 2021 attracted 60 people and a week later Buxton Community Choir was established, settling into a regular rehearsal venue, the meeting room at Buxton Methodist Church.

Since then the choir has performed numerous times locally, and even the rehearsals have helped those in need.

In the spring, the choir were testing new light and sound equipment and, shrouded by Ukrainian colours, members sang ‘Hallelujah.’ On this occasion the rendition was particularly emotional and conveyed a sense shock at the horror of this war. A recording went on social media which has been viewed around the world and has also raised funds for Ukraine.

During the Fringe the choir performed ‘Life is a Cabaret, twice, to full houses. The concert offered the singers plus special guests performing a repertoire of songs including musical theatre, pop, opera and more.

As the festive season approaches the choir will sing on a variety of occasions leading up to the ‘Jingle Bell Time’ concert including a local care home, for the WI and at the Lake of Lights event.

The choir continues to hold rehearsals from 7pm til 9pm on Monday evenings and all are welcome. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Tickets for the Jingle Bell Time concert on December 19 are available from Scrivener’s Bookshop, choir members or on the day at the venue and are priced at £10 adults, £6 children.

