Buxton Cinema reopening this weekend - and you could be there for free

After 16 long months of closure, it is showtime again at Buxton Cinema and High Peak audiences can once again enjoy the magic of the movies without having to travel outside the area.

The cinema re-opens on Saturday July, 31 with some of this year’s biggest movies, starting with family favourite Peter Rabbit 2 and Disney’s Cruella, plus the nerve-shredding A Quiet Place Part II.

As part of the reopening The Advertiser has teamed up with the St John’s Road venue to offer one lucky reader a family ticket for Peter Rabbit 2 – four tickets including at least one child to any showing of the film, subject to availability.

Buxton Cinema is reopening its doors after 16 month closure following the pandemic

CEO Paul Kerryson said: “All of our staff and volunteers have been excited to welcome so many of you back to Buxton Opera House in the last few weeks, and now we are looking forward to welcoming back our cinema audiences too.”

In August the cinema will be showing Oscar winning Nomadland and The Father plus Dream Horse, the heart-warming true story of the race horse who rose from humble origins in a small Welsh town to run in the Welsh Grand National.

Alongside this year’s releases there’s another opportunity to see much-loved classics Brassed Off and Bhaji on the Beach.

National Theatre Live is back with Stephen Sondheim’s Follies and Romeo & Juliet which was shot in the National Theatre’s backstage areas.

Buxton Film brings its own programme of specialised and independent films, starting with And Then We Danced and Portrait of a Lady on Fire which were due to be shown before lockdown, plus Promising Young Woman and the moving Nowhere Special set in Northern Ireland.

Paul said: “Cinema goers will be able to enjoy the same warm welcome and film-going experience as before,and Buxton Cinema continues to follow Government guidance to ensure your comfort and safety with some additional measures still in place, including the wearing of face masks, sanitising stations and enhanced cleaning.”

To win the family ticket, simply email your name, addrss and phone number to [email protected] before 4pm on Thursday July, 29.

For listings and to book tickets www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/cinema.