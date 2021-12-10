Booking now open for Gypsy at Buxton Opera House

Tickets are on sale now for Gypsy at Buxton Opera House

Directed by Buxton Opera House’s Chief Executive Paul Kerryson and conducted by Ben Atkinson, Buxton Opera House and Buxton International Festival will present their second joint production next year, the legendary musical Gypsy, following the huge success of A Little Night Music in 2021.

Gypsy has everything needed for a blockbuster musical: amazing music; fabulous songs; glamour; backstage intrigue; razzamatazz and showbiz sparkle.

With bitingly witty lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (West Side Story), libretto by Arthur Laurents and music by Jule Styne, Gypsy tells the true, powerful story of the rise to fame of Gypsy Rose Lee, star of 1930s burlesque, and her tempestuous relationship with her ambitious mother Rose.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical numbers include Let Me Entertain You, Everything’s Coming Up Roses and You Gotta Have a Gimmick.

The highly coveted role of Rose is considered one of the best and most challenging in musical theatre. Once dubbed “The King Lear of musical theatre”, this is the story of a woman who forgoes her own desires to make her daughters famous at any cost.

Paul Kerryson said: “Gypsy is one of the finest musicals ever written, a collaboration between masters of the genre Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and the late Stephen Sondheim. We’re delighted to be working with Buxton International Festival once again, opening the festival with what promises to be one of the musical highlights of the year. The partnership between the opera house and the festival has put Buxton and our beautiful theatre firmly on the cultural map.”

Buxton International Festival’s Artistic Director Adrian Kelly, added: “After the success of “A Little Night Music” in 2021, we are thrilled to be collaborating again with Paul Kerryson and the Buxton Opera House at the 2022 Festival. Gypsy promises to be another sparkling addition to the festival programme.“