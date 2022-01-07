Book tickets now for Cinderella pantomime in New Mills

Cinderella will be performed at New Mills Art Theatre later this month

Cinderella will be performed by the cast at New Mills Art Theatre in true panto style – and with tickets selling out fast, people are encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment.

Poor Cinders is having a terrible time with her two Ugly Sisters when the Prince announces a royal ball will be held at the palace. Cinderella’s journey to find happiness begins, but she really needs some extraordinary powerful magic from her Fairy Godmother to help her on her way …..

Music to match the magic, stunning, shimmering costumes, a beautiful Cinderella, faithful Buttons, charming Prince, magical Fairy Godmother, two very, very outrageous Ugly Sisters – Oh yes they are! – plus Bodget and Leggett, a couple of barmy builders and Hagan the tap dancing panto horse, bring this classic tale to life on the Art Theatre stage.

Does Cinderella go to the ball and live happily ever after?

There’s only one way to find out - book your tickets, get ‘comfy’ in our golden velvet seats ready for curtain up, then let the magic begin. There are six performances, three are Matinees that fill up very quickly, so don’t be disappointed, book now.

The Friends of New Mills Art theatre have produced pantomimes for over 40 years and this year Cinderella, packed with singing, dancing and daft jokes for all the family to enjoy, will carry on the unique tradition of real live panto experience for all ages.

New Mills Art Theatre is entirely run and supported by society volunteers, producing live theatre for the community. All profits from ticket sales go to support the upkeep of the theatre.

The cast of New Mill Panto wish you a magic Christmas and look forward to seeing people in the New Year

Evening performances of Cinderella will take place at New Mills Art Theatre at 7.15pm on Friday January 28, Friday February 4 and Saturday February 5.

Matinee performances will be held at 2.15pm on Saturday January 29, Sunday January 30 and Saturday February 5.

Tickets are priced at £12 adults, under 16s £10. A box (four seats) is £50.

To book, call the box office on 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected]

Alternatively, book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime. Booking fees may apply to tickets bought online but there are no fees for bookings made via the box office.