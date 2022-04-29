BIG the Musical coming to New Mills

Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy, makes a wish into a mysterious ‘Zoltar Speaks’ machine at a carnival. And he wakes up the next morning to find he is no longer a boy but a man! Then, with help from his best friend Billy, he tries to cope with his newfound adulthood, whilst searching for the machine so that he can wish himself back - and more. BIG is a funny, heart-warming musical, a show for all the family. Is being BIG all it’s cracked up to be? If you had one wish, what would it be?