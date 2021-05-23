Big Country roll out 80s hits in acoustic show heading for Derby

Big Country

The band will be touring to The Flowerpot on November 18, 2021, where their setlist will include Harvest Home, Fields of Fire, In A Big Country, Chance, Wonderland, Look Away, The Teacher and many more.

Big County were a big noise in the Eighties when the band was launched by Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson. They scored 17 top 30 UK singles and achieved five gold and platinum status albums along the way.

Since Stuart’s passing in 2001, guitarist/vocalist Bruce regrouped the band with long-term member Mark Brzezicki on drums, augmented on stage by singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.