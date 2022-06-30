Astronaut Tim Peake to share tales from space at Buxton Opera House

Tim Peake is bringing his My Journey to Space tour to Buxton Opera House. Photo - Alex Chamberlin

The former Army veteran made history when he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station, where he conducted a spacewalk while orbiting the Earth.

Nowadays he’s keeping his feet firmly on the ground and has recently been delighting audiences on a UK tour as he shares tales from his experiences.

And the tour has proved so popular that new dates have now been added, including a show at Buxton Opera House next year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021 Tim embarked on his debut tour of My Journey To Space giving audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Now, due to popular demand, the tour is being extended into 2023 and Tim will send fans into orbit when he visits the opera house on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space.

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army. In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk while orbiting Earth.

“One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others,” Tim said.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space is an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station, offering unprecedented access, from training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry.

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride. This is an event not to be missed.