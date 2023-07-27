This year’s event gets underway on Thursday, July 27, with Bombay Bicycle Club headlining followed by Royal Blood on Friday, Kasabian on Saturday and Paul Weller closing the festival on Sunday.

The festival is held at Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton. Here is what you need to know in advance:

Tickets:

Weekend camping tickets are still available and cost £168.27; free admission for under 12s. Book online at www.gigantic.com/y-not-festival-tickets/derbyshire-pikehall/2023-07-27-00-00.

Weather:

Don’t forget your waterproofs, wellies and, optimistically, suncream. While the outlook is cloudy with occasional glimpses of the sun, there is a 10% chance of rain on Thursday evening and Friday, rising to 40% on Saturday afternoon and dropping to 30% on Sunday afternoon.

Travel:

Leave the car at home and catch a train and a bus. Shuttle buses are running from Matlock and Buxton railway stations. Bus tickets cost £10.55. Book online at https://www.gigantic.com/y-not-festival-tickets/derbyshire-pikehall/2023-07-28-00-00-78647

Hop aboard the Big Green Bus which is offering travel from 14 locations across the country including Derby, Nottingham, Stockport and Manchester. Ideal if you’re arriving at the site on Thursday or Friday and want to return to a pick-up location on Monday. Coach transfer from £32. Book at www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/y-not-festival-tickets-coach-travel

If you’re travelling by car, follow yellow traffic signs along the A5012 for public parking. Traffic coming eastbound from Matlock will be directed into the car park via entrance gates along the A5012 onto Mouldridge Lane. Traffic coming Westbound from Newhaven will be directed onto Mouldridge Lane also.

You will need to purchase a car park pass for the weekend and these will be cheaper bought in advance for £20 as they are £30 on the day. The charge is to cover security and the cost of managing cars entering the site. Book parking tickets at https://ynot.gigantic.com/y-not-festival-tickets/derbyshire-pikehall/2023-07-27-00-00

Drivers of camper vans should follow signs along the A5012 for Live-In Vehicles. Traffic coming westbound from Matlock will be directed into the car park via entrance gates along the A5012 onto Mouldridge Lane. Traffic coming eastbound from Newhaven will be directed onto Mouldridge Lane also. Once on Mouldridge Lane follow blue signs for entry to the Live-In Vehicle field.

Visitors who have access needs or drivers of access live-in vehicles should follow signs along the A5012 for public & access parking. Traffic coming westbound from Matlock will be directed into the car park via entrance gates along the A5012 onto Mouldridge Lane. Traffic coming eastbound from Newhaven will be directed onto Mouldridge Lane also. Once on Mouldridge Lane follow signs for car park and access parking. The acess live-in field is located next to access parking.

Families who are camping should follow signs along the A5012 for family parking. Traffic coming westbound from Matlock will need to drive past the festival site and turn into Pikehall village at the A5012 turning. Do not turn onto Mouldridge Lane. Traffic coming eastbound from Newhaven will drive through Pikehall village and under the low bridge on Mouldridge Lane. Continue down the lane and turn onto Minninglow Lane. The family car park entrance can be found towards the end of this lane on the left. Once you have parked your vehicle, head over to the dedicated family box office a short walk away.

Can I bring alcohol?

Anyone aged 18 and over can bring in limited amounts of alcohol on first entry to the campsite. This includes up to 24 cans of beer/lager/cider or alcopops or a 70cl bottle of spirit which must be decanted (no glass) or two bottles of wine, 75cl max, which must be decanted (no glass). You may be asked for proof of age. Strictly no glass is permitted. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the festival arena. There will be bars on site where you can buy alcoholic drinks.

Cash or card?

All bars and vendors at Y Not will be cashless and will only accept card or contactless payments.

Can I bring a camera?

Standard compact cameras will be permitted for personal use at the festival but professional cameras or cameras with either interchangeable lenses, a lens longer than six inches or with a zoom 3x or greater will not be allowed. Professional photographers and videographers should have applied for press accreditation prior to the event.

Phone charging

Want to take photos of your favourite bands or pout for endless selfies but worried about your phone dying before the festival ends? Fear not, you can hire a three-day portable charger for £19.45 at https://chargecandy.com/event/y-not-festival/

Gate times